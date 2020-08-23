High school and middle school bandmates reunite to bring jazz to downtown Menlo Park

Braving the horrible air quality to entertain patrons at Bistro Vida and make some people smile under their masks, three high school seniors reunited with their middle school jazz band this morning!

This group of friends – Colin Skinner, Connor Low and Ben Witeck (pictured right; left to right) – have been playing together since elementary school and then under the direction of Mr. Vaughn in the Hillview jazz band during middle school.

When they split up to attend different high schools, they formed their own jazz ensemble and continued to play together.

Because they wanted to help build community spirit, they were happy to be given approval to play in front of Bistro Vida today and next week from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The donations collected from today’s performance will be sent to the California Fire Federation.

Bisto Vida owner Ali El Safy has been hosting Saturday night, socially-distanced dance parties during the summer. He hopes to continue as long as the necessary street closure remains in place. If you’ve enjoyed the entertainment Ali has brought to downtown Menlo Park, let your City Council member know before their meeting this Tuesday.

Photos by Gina Skinner (c) 2020