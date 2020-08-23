Raging Grannies form a line of defense in support of the post office

About 100 people attended a gathering initiated by the Raging Grannies of the Peninsula. Menlo Park resident and 83-year-old voting rights activist Gail Sredanovic said that post offices across the U.S. are in great danger.

“We must defend the essential services provided by the U.S. Postal Service, including our ability to vote by mail.,” she said. “We are pushing back against the Trump administration’s attacks by organizing a line of defense in front of Palo Alto’s historic post office at 380 Hamilton Ave.”

Members of the Raging Grannies Action League, founded in Palo Alto in 2001, wielded rolling pins and other kitchen implements as they symbolically defend the post office wearing stereotypical grandmotherly aprons and hats. They will be joined by approximately 50 other protesters and LaDoris Cordell, retired judge of the Superior Court of California.

The Raging Grannies’ action was part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country on Saturday.

Photo by Bob Ulius (c) 2020; pictured third from left is Maggie Melaney of Menlo Park and far right, Gail Sredanovic of Menlo Park