Poet Lisa Rosenberg is leading a poetry workshop open to all

Poet and “recovering engineer” Lisa Rosenberg is leading a poetry workshop on Wednesday, August 26, addressing how a poem create its effects and how writers can create poems that surprise and delight.

The workshop takes place from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Open to all levels of experience. Register online.

Explains Lisa: “We’ll experiment with compositional tools in a conversational workshop format and leave with resources for ongoing work.

What you’ll need:

-A poem of your own

-A favorite poem by another poet

(Paper copies are great if available, so you can make notes on them during the workshop.)

Lisa is the author of A Different Physics. A Menlo Park resident, she served as the 2017/2018 Poet Laureate of San Mateo County.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo by Thinh Le (c) 2018