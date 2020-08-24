Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style (part 3) set for August 27



Stuck mostly at home, professional librarian (and amateur beer enthusiast) Nick Szegda has been pining for the camaraderie and conversation of his local watering hole. Join Nick for another early evening of beer tasting, trivia and fun on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

“All beer is local” said former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill (FAKE NEWS!). What’s not fake is the variety of quality beers available at local taprooms.

In this installment of “Raise a Glass, Quarantine Style (Episode III – A New Hop)” Nick will be sampling beer available from three local tap rooms:

-Freewheel Brewing Company in Redwood City (pictured top, pre-pandemic; patio is open now)

-Ghostwood Beer Company in Redwood City

-Fieldwork Brewing Company Taproom in San Mateo

Some of these brewers change their offerings or have limited quantities on hand. Nick will be sampling from what he finds available the week before our event, so your results may vary. Don’t panic – it’s just beer.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2017