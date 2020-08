Get Connected showcase set for August 28

Get connected with your community and find out all that the city of Menlo Park has to offer for you in this time of sheltering at home and social distancing. The webinar takes place on Friday, Aug. 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Register online.

Activities:

-Gymnastics

-A cartoon tutorial

-Bingo

-Mandala meditation

-Wildlife presentation

We look forward to plugging you into our safe, new virtual world!