Save the date for the first Silicon Valley Sculpture Fair in September at Menlo College

Menlo Park Public Art is hosting the first Silicon Valley Sculpture fair (SVS) which will take place on Menlo College campus in Atherton, September 25-27, 2020. This outdoor art fair is showcasing 30 sculptures by international, national and local artists, including artists from Burning Man.

SVS is based on these tenets:

The belief that art is essential and humanizes us.

That outdoor art is democratic; anyone can experience it.

That the internet is no substitute for real life or experiencing art.

That discovering art together bridges social capital.

In addition to large-scale fine art sculptures with a narrative exhibited in a natural environment, the event will include performance art pieces that draw attention to pressing issues facing the Silicon Valley community, such as privacy, equality, displacement.

This year’s theme is “Past, Present, Progressive.” An art walk will guide visitors through sculptures that represent all three ideas, ending at Florence Moore Hall on the Menlo College Campus, where art performances will take place.

There will be two panel discussions on Saturday (to be determined whether live or Zoom):

Statues of Limitations – Public Art: Past + Future

Panelists: David Middlebrook, Katharina Powers, Gordon Huether

How outdoor sculptures can enrich public, private & commercial settings

Panelist: Steven Weiner, Archie Held, Elise de Marzo, Keith Willig, Ryan Carrington

Proceeds benefit artists and the nonprofit MPPA. Tickets are available online.

Five sculptures are currently on the Menlo College campus, and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by to take some photos.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020