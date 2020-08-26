Learn about your rights in Civil Rights 101 workshop on Aug. 31

What are your rights? Join the Menlo Park Library for a workshop covering our country’s civil rights history, and the current issues surrounding your civil liberties (and those of others). The online event takes place on Monday, Aug. 31 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Register online.
The “Civil Rights 101” workshop from CAIR-SFBA covers rights issues including:
Interacting with law enforcement
Engaging in peaceful protest
Anti-discrimination laws in the workplace
Rights in public spaces
Rights at the border
About CAIR-SFBA
The Council on American-Islamic Relations is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), grassroots civil rights and advocacy group.
