Campaigning During Coronavirus is topic discussed by Carol Mayer Marshall on September 1

How difficult is it to construct an effective campaign effort, in a world where we are unable to knock on doors, or to meet voters in a group setting? Carol Mayer Marshall will talk about the difficulties and how to move forward on Tuesday, September 1 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Carol Mayer Marshall began her career in public service as a Congressional Intern on Capitol Hill. Later, she served as a Legislative Assistant to three Congressmen and two Senators. In 1969, she became the first woman ever to serve as an Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations in any Administration. She was later appointed by the President and confirmed by the US Senate as the first female Director of VISTA (the Domestic Peace Corps). In 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed her, and the Senate confirmed her, as the first woman Director of the San Francisco Mint.

Carol has run her own consulting business, practiced law, and been active in commercial real estate development. She has run for the California State Senate and has served on many local community and political boards. She founded a salon of women which meets monthly to discuss issues of national and international importance. She serves on the board of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, is the Chair Emeritus of the NARAL Leadership Council, has served on the national NARAL board, and on both the local and state boards of Planned Parenthood. She is the founder and President Emeritus of Women who Identify, Recruit and Elect, a nonpartisan organization comprised of women and men committed to increasing the number of women in appointed and elected office in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2017