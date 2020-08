Spotted: Mask reminder banner at Ford Field

Where do you wear a mask? Everywhere you go, according to the County of San Mateo.

• In all public indoor spaces

• At doctor and all other healthcare offices

• On public transportation

• In shared spaces at work

• Outdoors when you can’t be 6 feet apart from others

Don’t forget your mask! Get more info on California’s face covering mandate: covid19.ca.gov.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020