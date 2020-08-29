Menlo Pilates & More is closing

Fran Philips emailed us that she is closing Menlo Pilates & More.

“Gyms and fFitness centers cannot open to indoor activities,” she wrote. “You can however do sessions outside, however my building does not have facilities to do this. So with a heavy heart I wanted to let you know the news.”

When the shelter-in-place order first came, Fran was quick to offer free Zoom Mat Pilates classes three mornings a week, which we noted at the time showed great community spirit.

“I first opened Menlo Pilates with Maxine Walmsley at Core Body Connections in 2006 on Oak Grove Avenue,” she wrote. “Currently I am doing bodywork out of the Tobias Physical Therapy office and hope to be there for a while.”

So, Fran fans, you know where to find her!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2011