Spotted: Jesse Cool celebrating Flea Street’s 40th anniversary

Flea Street Cafe owner Jesse Cool celebrated the restaurant’s 40th anniversary last night with her two sons. She’d planned to have a Zoom party, but out of respect for those affected by the wildfires, rescheduled the party for Friday, September 4 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. You can RSVP by email: [email protected]

To mark the occasion, Jesse emailed:

“It is not an easy time. The best I can do is fill a page with Gratitude.

“Thank You Bob Cool for, in 1980, talking me into opening a dinner house. It is true, I did not want to do it! Who would have ever imagined.

“Thank you each and every person who worked at Flea Street. It is you who made Flea Street what it is.

“Thank you my true local heroes: farmers, ranchers, fisheries, dairies, bakers, wineries…the true environmental and healthy food heroes who from the onset, provided the ingredient to cook clean, beautiful, safe delicious food.

“Thank you Len Robinson, you are the best landlord, true partner of the ups and downs .

“Thank you dear friends who listened, supported, ate and drank with me.

“Thank June and Eddie Ziff, my mom and dad, who are without any question the source of it all.

“Thank you my sons Joshua and Jonah for the tolerance and support…growing up in a restaurant teaches great lessons about love, fairness, family and community. Grandchildren, Masa and Miya, take what you too have learned and create a better world.

“THE BIGGEST THANK YOU is to our community, for filling the walls with conversations, memories and celebration!!!

“Love is Real Real is Love. With Gratitude, Jesse”