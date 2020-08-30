Rescheduled meeting on closing Atherton Caltrain station set for September 3

The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board (PCJPB) will hold a public hearing to receive public comment on the proposed closure of the Atherton Caltrain Station on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 9:00 am via Zoom. The hearing was originally scheduled for August 6, 2020 but was postponed by the Board.

The proposed closure will permanently discontinue service for Atherton station and remove the station from future timetables. On January 15, 2020 the Town of Atherton tentatively endorsed the closure of Atherton Station subject to an Agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two parties.

The Atherton Caltrain station currently receives limited weekend-only service every 90 minutes with an average of 114 passengers per weekend day. The “center boarding” configuration of the station limits operations as trains traveling in the other direction must wait or “hold out” for safety purposes while the train at the station is boarding.

Prior to the hearing, comments may be sent by completing the online comment form a, by mail (Board Secretary, Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, P.O. Box 3006, San Carlos, CA 94070‐1306), e‐mail ([email protected]) or phone: 1.800.660.4287 (TTY 650.508.6448).