Seven local schools are joining together to support Peninsula Bridge virtual fun run

Seven local schools — Castilleja, Crystal Springs Uplands School, Menlo School, Nueva School, Sacred Heart Schools, St. Matthew’s Episcopal and Woodside Priory — are coming together to support Peninsula Bridge in a virtual fun run on Sunday, September 13.

“The pandemic is creating even more barriers for educational equity and success for Peninsula Bridge students and families,” said Peninsula Bridge Executive Director, Randi Shafton. “[We’re] determined to help our students persevere and overcome these challenges.”

All members of the community are invited to bike, run, walk, stationary ride, stride or row your way to 5K safely distanced within your neighborhood or from the comfort of your own home. Simply complete the 5K at any time throughout the day.

Suggested donation of $25 per participant can be made on the Peninsula Bridge website. You can register online.

Kickoff webinar live at 8:00 am on race day.