Stanford implementing zones that restrict public access to campus

For locals who enjoy walking and cycling around the Stanford campus, including the Quad and Lake Lagunita, restrictions are being put in place “to conform to recent guidance from the State of California and support the resumption of research and teaching,” according to a Stanford press release.

Beginning Tuesday, September 1, Stanford is implementing zones that restrict the public from entering the newly established Academic Campus Zone in the center of campus and other areas with student housing and academic, athletic and cultural facilities, while continuing to allow public access in Community Zones that include the Dish area, the Arboretum, and the golf course and driving range.

Complete details about the zones are available online in the Stanford Report and in these FAQ.

“We anticipate these changes will be temporary and look forward to welcoming visitors back as public health conditions improve,” wrote Lucy Wicks, Assistant Vice President, Government Affairs, in an email.