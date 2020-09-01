Chart shows risk of contracting COVID-19 from various activities

Let’s be honest. We’re all getting a little stir crazy and anxious to get back to life before the pandemic. But how risky is going grocery shopping versus working out in a gym or other activities, in terms of potentially contracting COVID-19?

Menlo Park resident Peter Carpenter sent us a link to a chart to help people make informed choices about which activities are safest to do during the COVID-19 pandemic that was created by the Texas Medical Association.

The doctors rated the activities assuming that participants are wearing a mask when practical, staying at least six feet away from people who are not immediate family members, and washing their hands frequently.

Physicians rated the activities from 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest) using these criteria: whether it’s inside or outside, proximity to others, exposure time, likelihood of compliance with safety guidelines, and personal risk level.

Are you surprised that going to bars is the riskiest? It also should be noted that individual businesses can vary in the precautions taken and safety measure put in place.

County rules remain somewhat inconsistent from county to county and as Heather Knight writes in the Chronicle today, even within a city regarding children’s activities.