Live music with Joey Leone: Great Artists, Great Songs on September 4

Veteran musician Joey Leone plays the songs that defined the careers of timeless artists on Friday, September 4 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. From The Beatles, Elvis, The Rolling Stones, and Frank Sinatra, to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Neil Diamond, Joey brings you back to the songs that made these artists household names. Register online.

Joey Leone is a musician, a lecturer, and a lifelong lover of music. Over his long career, the New York native has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more. In addition to being a musician, he has produced commercials for companies including Clairol, USA Today, Nickelodeon, and Pontiac.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.