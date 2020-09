Menlo Park City School District considers Waiver Application on September 3 meeting

At a special Board meeting on September 3, 3:00-4:30 p.m. over Zoom (details for joining here), Superintendent Erik Burmeister will present to the Board the Waiver Application to potentially allow modified in-person learning for kindergarten and first grade students while San Mateo County remains on the state COVID-19 monitoring list. The Board will have time to discuss, provide feedback, seek public input and consider approval of a Waiver.