Camper in Menlo Park celebrates second anniversary

InMenlo readers know we are huge fans of Camper in downtown Menlo Park. The food is great and the duo behind it — managing partner Logan Levant and chef/owner Greg Kuzia-Carmel —are genuinely good people.

Today is the restaurant’s second anniversary and wow, what a second year it’s been. Logan and Greg closed Camper in March, reopening in early May for a “to go meal-of-the-day.” Camper is currently open for lunch Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm and dinner Monday through Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Diners will find a reconfigured outdoor patio as well as a new adjacent dining area.

We haven’t been dining out much, so we went on the early side yesterday to limit the number of people we’d come into contact with. It was the night of a full moon, so we continued our tradition of eating a “full moon” cheeseburger, cooked perfectly medium rare.

It’s Webb Ranch Ace tomato time, so we couldn’t resist the Gazpacho (pictured) that was as tasty as it was pretty.

Greg is well-known for his pastas, and we were lucky enough to sample the smoked ricotta tortelli with shelling beans. Highly recommended!

The highlight of a meal at Camper is getting to chat with Logan and Greg. They admit this hasn’t been easy, but as Greg said, “We feel like we’re is this together with the other restaurants and merchants downtown. That’s been a positive.”

One tip to help if practical for you: When ordering take out, pick up the food yourself rather than using a delivery service.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020