Shay Patel and team launch new app – AlleyOop – to help with distance learning

Menlo Park resident Shay Patel and his team of philanthropic teens are on a mission to level the distance learning playing field. They’ve launched an app, AlleyOop, which connects people who need eLearning devices and sports gear to those who wish to donate those items.

Everything listed on the app and downloading the app are free. AlleyOop is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

“Since I was young I have been insanely passionate about sports,” says Shay, who is now a junior in high school. “As an 11-year-old at basketball practice at the Boys & Girls Club, I was surprised to see that most of the other kids there were not playing in proper basketball shoes. Some wore flip flops. That didn’t sit well with me so I took matters into his own hands, translating empathy into action, launching Alley-Oop Kids.

“It’s a nonprofit that I continue to run five years later with a singular mission: To level the playing field by giving under-served kids access to sports gear, training, and experiences. In light of COVID-19 I’ve also added eLearning devices to our efforts. Our new app is one of the many efforts of Alley-Oop Kids.”

To see how the app works, click here. Please contact [email protected] or call Shay at 650-922-4142 for further information.

Photo of (left to right) Shay Patel, Aidhan Ahuja, Rishan Patel courtesy of Alley Pop Kids