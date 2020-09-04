City of Menlo Park opens cooling centers this weekend

The City of Menlo Park is opening two cooling stations from Noon to 5:00 pm this Saturday 9/5 and every day needed during the heat advisory.

The Onetta Harris Community Center is located at 100 Terminal Avenue.

The Arrillaga Recreation Center (pictured) is located at 700 Alma Street.

Safety protocols will be required including facemasks, social distancing, and hand sanitizers, and there will be a sign-in sheet.

All are welcome to enjoy air conditioning, comfortable seating, water, and wifi.