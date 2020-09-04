County parks reopen but San Mateo County Health Officer says vigilance required this holiday weekend

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow reminds San Mateo County residents that activities typically associated with holidays require caution and planning with a focus on keeping loved ones safe and continuing to bring down COVID-19 case numbers.

“As we approach the [Labor Day] weekend, I can’t stress enough the need for social distancing, face coverings, and avoiding gatherings,” he said. “While Labor Day is usually a time for family events and backyard barbecues, this year COVID-19 requires us all to celebrate differently – by staying in our household groups, avoiding others if we go outside, and wearing a face covering any time we are in public.

“Our return to normalcy in San Mateo County depends on these measures. We’ve made progress, but we still have a long way to go. And we’ve all got be responsible and safe this weekend. Our comeback depends on all of us.”

Fourteen San Mateo County Parks reopened September 3 after closing Aug. 20 when park rangers were assigned to assist with the CZU Lightning Complex fire. In Menlo Park, Flood Park is open for walk-ins only; the parking lot is closed.

As of September 3, San Mateo County recorded 8,452 COVID-19 cases. The breakdown by city/town in InMenlo’s coverage area: Atherton – 34; Ladera – less than 10; Menlo Park – 345; North Fair Oaks – less than 10; Portola Valley – 27; unincorporated west Menlo Park – less than 10; Woodside – 27.

In keeping with current San Mateo County Health Orders and state guidelines, park visitors are reminded to carry a face covering and wear it when a distance of six feet can’t be maintained. Drop-in picnic tables are for single household use only; group gatherings are not allowed in picnic areas.

See a list of open San Mateo County Parks.

Pescadero Creek, Sam McDonald and Memorial parks are contained in the mandatory evacuation zone of the CZU Lightning Complex fire and remain closed.

The City of Pacifica will close all beaches and beach parking lots from sunrise Saturday, Sept. 5 to sunrise Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Some California State parks and beaches in San Mateo County remain closed due to area fires. See state park information here.

InMenlo file photo of Flood Park (c) 2019