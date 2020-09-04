San Mateo County seeks grant proposals from community organizations on COVID-19 education

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on September 4, 2020

The County of San Mateo is seeking grant proposals from community organizations to assist in outreach and education about how residents can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Proposers must be from not-for-profit organizations that include:

  • Organizations: Must be tax-exempt organization such as organizations that are tax exempt under Sections 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)6 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), or an organization that files a Form 990, Form 990 EZ, or Form 990-N with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and that serves San Mateo County residents.
  • School groups/districts: Must provide educational services to residents and students in San Mateo County
  •  Government agencies: San Mateo County cities, San Mateo County districts/agencies, and libraries in San Mateo County.
  • Coalitions: Groups comprised of two or more organizations, school groups, student associations, or government agencies.

The overall funding available will be between $300,000 and $600,000 depending on the interest and number of applications received. Each contract will be funded up to $20,000.

The number of grants to be awarded will depend on the number of applications received.

The proposal deadline for the RFP is Thursday, September 17, at 5:00 pm PST.

San Mateo County will prioritize funding for organizations that can reach the following underserved populations: which are currently underserved in the regional outreach ecosystem: Latinx community, farmworkers, Pacific Islander community, Black/African American community, Immigrant communities, LGBTQ+ community, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, seniors and youth.

Details and forms available online.

