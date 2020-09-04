San Mateo County seeks grant proposals from community organizations on COVID-19 education

The County of San Mateo is seeking grant proposals from community organizations to assist in outreach and education about how residents can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Proposers must be from not-for-profit organizations that include:

Organizations: Must be tax-exempt organization such as organizations that are tax exempt under Sections 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)6 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), or an organization that files a Form 990, Form 990 EZ, or Form 990-N with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and that serves San Mateo County residents.

School groups/districts: Must provide educational services to residents and students in San Mateo County

Government agencies: San Mateo County cities, San Mateo County districts/agencies, and libraries in San Mateo County.

Coalitions: Groups comprised of two or more organizations, school groups, student associations, or government agencies.

The overall funding available will be between $300,000 and $600,000 depending on the interest and number of applications received. Each contract will be funded up to $20,000.

The number of grants to be awarded will depend on the number of applications received.

The proposal deadline for the RFP is Thursday, September 17, at 5:00 pm PST.

San Mateo County will prioritize funding for organizations that can reach the following underserved populations: which are currently underserved in the regional outreach ecosystem: Latinx community, farmworkers, Pacific Islander community, Black/African American community, Immigrant communities, LGBTQ+ community, people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, seniors and youth.

Details and forms available online.