Seeing Through Stigma: Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health Issues is topic on September 8

September is Suicide Prevention Month, which includes National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8-14) and World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10). Suicide Prevention Month aims to empower everyone in the community to prevent suicide.

On September 8. from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, panelists from Heart & Soul’s Seeing Through Stigma campaign, share stories of their own mental health challenges. They will talk about their journey to wellness and recovery, and how they have come to a place of resilience and hope. Register online.

Founded in 2005, Heart and Soul Inc. is a peer-founded, operated and governed organization. Hosting over 6000 program visits per year, their Self Help Centers and anti-stigma programming offer a variety of mental health recovery-oriented and wellness support opportunities for adults within San Mateo County.