First MPCSD speaker is Julie Lythcott-Haims on September 8

The Menlo Park City School District Speaker Series 2020-21 begins September 8 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Julie Lythcott-Haims is the first guest this year for “Talking to Your Kids about Race and Racism: A conversation about engaging with your kids on these important topics.”

Race and racism are such important topics. Black and brown parents have to have these conversations earlier than others. But all of us can struggle with what to say to our kids about race or how to say it.

MPCSD Superintendent Erik Burmeister sits down with activist, writer, and former Stanford Dean of Freshmen Julie Lythcott-Haims to discuss how to engage in meaningful discussions with our children about race, racism and the BLM movement.

The webinar begins at 6:30 pm over Zoom. Click here for the Zoom link.

Interested in buying Julie’s books? They’re available at Kepler’s.