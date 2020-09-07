Tom Terrific take two – all around good guy

Atherton resident Laura Daschbach Pitchford read Tim Goode’s account of taking batting practice against Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver and text her own Seaver memory with a bit of Tim thrown in:

“Love [the Seaver] story. My brother Mark played Little League with Tim Goode. And we sat next to Tom Seaver once on a plane and he sent my son Rooney this autographed photo after!”