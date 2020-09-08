Commonwealth 3 virtual community open house set for September 9

The Sobrato Organization (TSO) would like to invite the Menlo Park community to a public, virtual open house to learn more about the proposed Commonwealth Building 3. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Commonwealth Building 3 will add a third four-story office building and a new four-level parking structure to an existing campus with two existing office buildings. The campus will have 128,000 square feet of public open space, which will include a 0.2-mile long and 20-foot wide bike/pedestrian path as well as a new community park.

For more information about the project, please visit their website. To sign up for the Virtual Community Open House, click here.