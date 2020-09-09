Community conversation on impact of Covid-19, racial justice and wildfires set for Sept. 12

“Serving Our Unhoused: A Community Conversation on the Impact and Lessons Learned from the Covid-19 Pandemic, Racial Equity Movement, and 2020 Wildfires” is the topic of a panel moderated by Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller on September 12 from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm featuring Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.
Also participating are panelists:
Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller
Supervisor Don Horsley
Supervisor Joe Simitian
Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Leslie Bacho
Destination Home CEO Jennifer Loving
LifeMoves CEO Bruce Ives
East Palo Alto Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones
WeHope President Pastor Paul Bains
Mountain View Vice Mayor Ellen Kamei
Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Robert Brownstone
Abundant Grace Coastside Worker CEO Eric Debode
Redwood City Councilmember Alicia C. Aguirre
