Community conversation on impact of Covid-19, racial justice and wildfires set for Sept. 12

“Serving Our Unhoused: A Community Conversation on the Impact and Lessons Learned from the Covid-19 Pandemic, Racial Equity Movement, and 2020 Wildfires” is the topic of a panel moderated by Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller on September 12 from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm featuring Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

Register to attend.

Also participating are panelists:

Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller

Supervisor Don Horsley

Supervisor Joe Simitian

Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Leslie Bacho

Destination Home CEO Jennifer Loving

LifeMoves CEO Bruce Ives

East Palo Alto Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones

WeHope President Pastor Paul Bains

Mountain View Vice Mayor Ellen Kamei

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Robert Brownstone

Abundant Grace Coastside Worker CEO Eric Debode

Redwood City Councilmember Alicia C. Aguirre