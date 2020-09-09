Registration is open for Menlo Park outdoor and virtual classes

by Contributed Content on September 9, 2020

Menlo Park offers a wide range of outdoor and virtual classes at reasonable rates. Classes now open for registration include:

  • Melody’s Online Music Classes. Young children (ages 4-7) are introduced to the world of music through singing, ear-training, keyboard playing, rhythm ensemble and reading music. Older children (ages 6-13) build a strong musical foundation for both beginners and experienced players. Learn more
  • Outdoor fitness classes for adults. Have some fun in the sun with outdoor Tai Chi, Yogalates, and Personal Training classes. Learn more

To view all online and virtual classes, please visit our online registration portal.

