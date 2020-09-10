Food assistance is offered by the City of Menlo Park

During these challenging times, the City of Menlo Park partners with local organizations to help provide nutritious food to those in need. Please see the list below to learn which programs are available in Menlo Park. Calling ahead is recommended.

Facebook Produce Mobile – Bags filled with nutritious groceries are provided at a steep discount ($15). Must be ordered in advance by calling 650-391-5322. Pickup hours are Sundays, 9:00 am toNoon at Ivy Plaza, 413 Ivy Drive.

Second Harvest Food Bank – Drive-up grocery box distribution on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month, 10:00 am.-Noon at the Menlo Park Senior Center, 110 Terminal Ave. For more information call 650-330-2280.

Menlo Park Senior Center nutrition program – Nutritious prepared meals are delivered to qualifying at-risk seniors during the pandemic. For more information call Menlo Park Senior Center, 650-330-2280.

For more information, visit the city’s food assistance webpage.