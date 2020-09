Painterly portraits along the Skyline above Menlo Park on “Orange Wednesday”

Menlo Park resident Robb Most and Atherton resident Doug Klein both headed to the hilltops when the sky turned orange over the Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

Doug’s photo (t0p) was taken at Russian Ridge Open Space mid-afternoon about the same time Robb was taking a photo of Windy Hill.

Photos by Doug Klein and Robb Most (c) 2020