Tele town hall meeting on Sept. 10 on the Menlo Park Community Campus project

There is a tele town hall meeting tonight, Sept. 10, at 6:00pm to reintroduce the public to the Menlo Park Community Campus project (previously known as the Belle Haven Community Center and Library), including the updated project timeline/Q&A. For more information about this project, please visit the project page. at menlopark.org/communitycampus<https://www.menlopark.org/communitycampus>.

To join dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter the PIN: 119-449.

To be transferred to the Spanish language line after connecting, please press *0 [star zero]

To ask a question, please press *3 [star three] to enter the speaker queue.