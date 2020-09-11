Take a virtual tour of the Contemporary Jewish Museum on September 14

Join the Menlo Park Library for a live, virtual tour of San Francisco’s Contemporary Jewish Museum on Monday, September 14 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Take part in a live, interactive guided tour of art, architecture, and historical materials related to the Holocaust, drawn from the CJM’s architecture and current and past exhibitions.

The CJM’s Holocaust and Resistance programming integrates survivor testimony, history, art and contemporary connections.

This program is appropriate for adults, and for students in grades 7–12 who have some previous learning about the Holocaust.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.