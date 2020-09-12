Bouncing Back, Bouncing Forward: Resourcing Ourselves for Resilience is topic on September 15

You may have heard that resilience is about “bouncing back” after an experience of failure or adversity, but did you know that you can “bounce” forward? In a talk titled “Bouncing Back, Bouncing Forward: Resourcing Ourselves for Resilience,” scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, you will learn:
-Definitions of resilience
-Ways to respond resiliently to life’s challenges
-What it means to cultivate the resources that are the foundation for resilience.
-The importance of having a growth mindset and opportunity mindset when facing stress
-How to build failure tolerance
The speaker is Donnovan Somera Yisrael, MA, the Senior Health Educator, Mental Health and Well-Being for Well-Being at Stanford. Register online.
