Create Frida Kahlo-inspired collage painting on September 17

Mexican Independence Day is Wednesday, September 16th. In celebration, create a beautiful and colorful Frida Kahlo-inspired collage painting on Thursday, September 17 from 3:30 to 4:15 pm. Register online.

Materials needed:

-Cut out portrait from a photograph or magazine

-Various magazine cuttings to be used in the collage

-Glue stick

-Cardstock paper, canvas board, or thick paper

-Watercolors, or Acrylics and brushes