The Anti-Racist Parent: Engaging Youth Through an Equity and Justice Framework is topic on September 15

What does it mean to be an “Anti-Racist Parent”? Join Victor Rios, PhD, professor at UC Santa Barbara, TED Talk speaker, author, sociologist, and national thought leader on youth on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from noon to 1:00 pm for this online event.

Free tickets: https://victorrios2020sequoia.eventbrite.com

“I was in prison before I was even born.” So begins the story of Victor Rios – high school dropout, Oakland gang member, and three-time felon by age 15.

Dr. Rios will provide parents with practical strategies for being reflexive about anti-racism, and for having courageous conversations with their children, friends, and family.

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. This presentation is sponsored by SHSEF, Sequoia Healthcare District and Sequoia Union High School District.