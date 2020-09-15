Construction begins on the Bayfront Expressway bicycle and pedestrian bridge in Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park has issued the construction permit for the entire bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Bayfront Expressway, which is a key component of the approved Facebook Campus Expansion project. The bicycle and pedestrian bridge will link the Bay Trail to the on-site, publicly accessible open space located to the south of Building 22, and provide a bicycle and pedestrian connection to Chilco Street.

The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge seeks to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity from the Belle Haven neighborhood and the project site to the Bay Trail, as well as other destinations such as Bedwell Bayfront Park and the Dumbarton Bridge.

Initial construction activities included erecting temporary fencing, installing stormwater pollution prevention measures, mobilizing and staging piles and equipment, and installing on-site cranes. Pile driving is required to comply with Caltrans standards for the bridge construction. Pile driving within the Caltrans right of way in Bayfront Expressway began September 10 and should be completed within four weeks. On-site pile-driving construction activities begin began September 14 and are anticipated to extend through November 4.

On average, two piles per day should be installed and the pile driving activities would take approximately 1-2 hours spread throughout the day. Pile driving activities on-site will be limited to between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Pile driving activities and other aspects of the bridge construction may require lane closures and temporary lane reconfigurations. Minimal lane closures are anticipated in this phase of construction. Full road closures will be required to install the bridge deck at a later date. Additional notification will be provided for any future closures of Bayfront Expressway.

The bridge is anticipated to be complete and open by the end of 2021.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission