Yep – that was moisture (not ash!) falling from the sky early this morning

It may be blue (yes, very blue!) skies now but there was a steady drizzle early this morning, making the Dish pathways damp and the turkey feathers wet. (Side note: the youngsters are almost as big as their parents now!)

Our new-fangled digital rain gauge recorded just 0.02 inches, so but a trace.

The rain year ends on September 30 and we’ll be doing a salute to long-time weather watcher Bill Russ.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020