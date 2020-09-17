Author Bridget Quinn discusses new books on the 19th Amendment on September 21

Author Bridget Quinn discusses her new book honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920, on Monday, September 21 from 4:00 t 5:00 pm. Register online.

She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next is the intersectional story of the women who won suffrage and those who have continued to raise their voices for equality ever since.

From the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation to the first woman to wear pants on the Senate floor, Quinn shines a spotlight on the women who broke down barriers.

Bridget Quinn is author of the award-winning Broad Strokes: 15 Women Who Made Art and Made History (in That Order), published by Chronicle Books in 2017. A graduate of New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts and a regular contributor to online arts magazine Hyperallergic, Quinn is a sought-after speaker on women and art. She is an avid sports fan and Iron(wo)man triathlete, and her Narrative magazine essay “At Swim, Two Girls” was included in The Best American Sports Writing 2013. She lives in San Francisco with her family.