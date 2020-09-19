Menlo-Atherton High School parents support Foundation for the Future with drive-thru tamale party

The music was blasting and balloons were flying when parents from Menlo-Atherton High School arrived at the reimagined Drive-Thru Tamale Party supporting the M-A Foundation for the Future. When the originally scheduled tamale-making workshop and party could no longer be held in a private home, the host committee got creative and offered an alternative solution.

Earlier this month, 40 dozen tamales and all of the fixings were ready and waiting for party guests to pick up, take home, and enjoy as a tasty meal with their families.The tamales were made by Menlo-Atherton parent Eli Nuñez, and the salsa was homemade by M-A’s Parent Outreach Coordinator, Lilly Quinonez. Both received rave reviews!

“I just wanted to tell you what a bright light your tamale drive through was on such a dreary day,” said Stacy Goldman. “I just expected to drive up and grab some food. The decor was adorable and a total pick me up!”

Added Suzanne O’Brien, co-President of the Foundation: “The event was a great reminder that we can come together safely to support a wonderful cause like the M-A Foundation for the Future. “The generous support of donors such as this advances the Foundation’s goal of providing a better educational experience for every M–A student by funding smaller class sizes, an expanded course offering, professional development for our teachers, college and career prep, and essential programs and services.”

“It was so festive to pull up and hear the music, see the balloons, signs and tents, be handed a beautiful bag with free beer (!) and then go home to enjoy really delicious tamales,” said Cristy Barnes. “Thanks so much for your efforts to support the Foundation.”