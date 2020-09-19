Preparing for Wildfire is topic on September 23

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard on September 19, 2020
Preparing for Wildfire, Wednesday, September 23, 6:30 pm via Zoom
Tagged as:
Menlo Park Council Member Ray Mueller,
Menlo Park Fire
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Previous post: Upcoming Silicon Valley Sculpture Fair to feature wood sculpture, Princess, by Foon Sham
Next post: Menlo-Atherton High School parents support Foundation for the Future with drive-thru tamale party
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2020. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }