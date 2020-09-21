Learn about community college transfers on September 24

Universities, both public and private, eagerly admit community college transfer students because of their excellent preparation and performance.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, discover how community colleges can help students expand their transfer opportunities and options. Hear about guaranteed university admission and coursework acceptance, lower student/faculty ratios, and a wide array of services that support students as they make informed next step decisions on their educational journey. Register online for this free event.

PANELISTS

Bernie Day, M.S., Foothill College, Former Articulation Officer/Counselor/Honors Director

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. Virtual Zoom session and Q&A will be video recorded.

This presentation is sponsored by Woodside PTSA, Sequoia Healthcare District, Sequoia Union High School School District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Founder and CEO, The Parent Education Series, at [email protected]