Bay Area Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returns to Butte County for the second time in two years

California Task Force 3 (CA-TF3), sponsored by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, starts operations today (Tuesday, September 22, 2020) in Butte County to help clear thousands of destroyed structures and search for human remains. It is expected to be on-site until the end of the month.

For many, this is the second time in two years that they will be working in Butte County looking for missing, the last time was during the Camp Fire in 2018. Under a special request from the Governors Office of Emergency Services (CAL-OES), the Fire/Rescue Branch in support of the Butte County Sheriff Department requested Task Forces 3’s assistance on Sunday.

The Bay Area Task Force will join a smaller number of Task Force 7 (Sacramento) and Regional Response Fire/Rescue units from Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County, all deployed under the State’s Mutual Aid system who have, or will be assigned to this unique detail.

“We don’t advertise our human recovery capabilities, but it goes along with our primary search and rescue mission profile,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “We understand that everyone needs to be found. Family and friends need and deserve closure, and in many cases, in-order to receive death benefits, individuals must be respectfully located first.”

Photo by Menlo Fire