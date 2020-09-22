Civics 101: Turning Ranting into Advocacy is discussion topic on September 24

On Thursday Sept. 24 at 6:00 pm, Menlo Together invites you to Civics 101: Turning Ranting into Advocacy. Come hear community members tell the story about how Belle Haven residents and allies organized this Spring to save Belle Haven services from Covid budget cuts – and what you can learn from this experience about how to engage and be heard by your city government.

Moderated by Michele Tate, panelists include Belle Haven residents, Menlo Together members, and special guests: Adina Levin, Ishmael Oseguera, Kate Bradshaw, Pam D. Jones, Rachel Horst and Reverend Teirrah McNair (Rev T).