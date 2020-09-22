Today is National Voter Registration Day – verify your registration and locate ballot boxes

National Voter Registration Day calls on thousands of partners and volunteers to increase voter participation by encouraging people to register to vote and come out to the polls this November. Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day is September 22, 2020. First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum and encourages awareness throughout communities.

Learn about California’s voter registration process and deadlines and register to vote online.

With Election Day around the corner, every registered voter in San Mateo County will be mailed a ballot beginning 29 days before Election Day. In addition to voting by mail, Menlo Park will also have ballot drop box locations available at the following locations:

City Hall (Outside)

701 Laurel St.

701 Laurel St. Onetta Harris Community Center (Curbside)

100 Terminal Ave.

The outdoor drop boxes will remain open to the public until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The hours will be included in the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet that will be shared with all San Mateo County registered voters, will be published on the San Mateo County website, and will also be posted on the California Secretary of State’s website.

Beginning October 5, 2020, completed ballots may be placed in any secure ballot drop box location throughout San Mateo County. Find a ballot drop box location near you.