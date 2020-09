Spotted: Signs-of-the-time: Thank you caregivers

This is one of a number of banners that have just been placed at numerous Palo Alto VA Health Care System sites by the Veterans and Family Advisory Council to thank the caregivers for the superb job that they are doing during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The financial support for this project was provided by Menlo Park residents Jane and Peter Carpenter. Peter is a Vietnam combat veteran who serves on the PAVAHCS’s Veterans and Family Advisory Council.