Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens September 24

Located at 2718 Alpine Road, the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens Thursday, September 24 and will be open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm through October 31. Parking and entry to the patch is free.

“We grow organic pumpkins on over 30 acres at Webb Ranch,” said farm manager Atlee Frechette. “Organic pumpkins and fresh picked organic produce are available daily in our lower lot, no appointment needed.

“On the weekend, please proceed up to our “Primary Parking Lot” for both Activity Pass holders and those coming just to pick pumpkins. You may drive down to the lower “Pumpkin Loading Lot” to load pumpkins after purchasing (see map below).”

Weekend activity (Hay Ride, Train Ride, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Reptile Zoo) passes are $20 with advance reservations required. Activity Passes are scheduled for 80 minute sessions. To allow for social distancing, each session is limited to 100 Activity Passes. Ages two years and old need activity pass to enter.

On the day of your reservation, please check in at the ticket window to pick up your pre-paid pass. Check-in process may take 10-15 minutes, so plan accordingly. Additional Activity Passes may be available at Check-In pending availability.

Family and friends without an Activity Pass are welcome in the Activity Area during a pass holder’s session. However, passes are required for entry into each activity. Please exit the Activity Area when your session ends. You may leave the site or proceed to the lower lot to pick pumpkins and/or produce.

Cancellations are made using the same online appointment system used to create your appointment. Cancellation policy is full refund up to 48 hours prior to your appointment. No refunds will be given within 48 hours notice. Should we have inclement weather, or another reason for closure, we will cancel and fully refund all passes.

COVID-19 protocols are as follows:

-Masks required for ages 11 and over.

-Follow social distancing protocols and posted signage.

-Hand sanitizer and washing stations and restrooms readily available.

No pets allowed. No smoking allowed.

Purchase weekend activity pass.

Photo by Robb Most taken at 2018 Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch