You’re invited to pay your respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg right here in Menlo Park

Today, people in Washington DC are paying their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by viewing her casket which is in the Supreme Court’s Great Hall. On Friday, she becomes the first woman to lie in repose at the U.S. Capital before being laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetary.

You can pay your respects right here in Menlo Park thanks to Suburban Park resident Nick St. John who has created a banner in his front yard where people can post notes.

“When I found out about Justice Ginburg’s passing, I was overwhelmed with grief and concern for our country,” Nick says. “It was impossible to sit with feelings like that, so I wanted to create something for people to come together and honor her.

“The project is local and personal to me. I’m hoping when people see the banner, they can think about Justice Ginsburg’s legacy and what each of us can do to pick up her mantle.”

Nick encourages people from all over Menlo Park to come by his front yard at 139 Dunsmuir Way and add notes to the banner. “I’ll add more sheets if necessary!” he says.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020