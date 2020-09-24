Menlo Park Police Department receives $54,000 Alcoholic Beverage Control grant

The Menlo Park Police Department has partnered with the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat underage drinking in Menlo Park. The police department has been awarded a $54,500 grant for the 2020/2021 fiscal year from the California ABC. The purpose of the grant is to educate businesses that sell alcohol about state regulations and to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

There will be several enforcement operations planned throughout the year, such as “minor decoy” and “shoulder tap” programs.The purpose of these operations is to decrease sales of alcohol to minors and to deter adults from buying alcohol for minors.The grant will also assist police in conducting inspections of ABC licensed establishments. Through this grant partnership, we hope to decrease crime in and around ABC licensed establishments, and thereby improve the quality of life in our city.

The Grant Assistant Program (GAP), which assists law enforcement with running and funding these types of programs, was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitation of alcohol, or other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

ABC is a State of California Department of Business, Transportations and Housing Agency.

For more information, contact Officer Galen Fliege