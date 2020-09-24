Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style: A Film and a Tasting on September 24



Stuck mostly at home, professional librarian (and amateur beer enthusiast) Nick Szegda has been pining for the camaraderie and conversation of his local watering hole. Join Nick for another early evening of beer tasting, trivia and fun on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6:30 o 7:30 pm. Register online.

We’ll also be discussing the short film 8000 Years of Beer, which takes us back to the time of Sumerians, Egyptians, and the Medieval Benedictines, and is available for streaming on Kanopy, free with your Menlo Park Library card.

The beers

Snow Weizen – Kawaba (Japan)

La Chouffe – Belgian blonde ale

Guinness extra stout – Ireland

HofBrau original – Germany

Sierra Nevada pale ale – California

All are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park.

Taste along with us, or just join us for some fun and conversation.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.