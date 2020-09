Belle Haven Action hosts SUHSD candidate forum on September 26

On Saturday, September 26, from 10:00 to 11:30 am, Belle Haven Action is hosting an online Candidates’ Forum for Sequoia Union High School District Areas B, C, and E, with candidates Carrie Du Bois, Shamar Edwards, Rich Ginn, Georgia Jack, and Shawneece Stevenson.

The discussion will focus on the issues facing current and future students, faculty and staff, and the changes candidates would like to bring to the district.

Sign up to attend.